ACM Awards 2018: What The 851, 58, 1 Pins Mean

Country music's biggest names gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 53rd annual ACM Awards, but the event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, definitely had a somber tone.

Las Vegas was also the location of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in October 2017, which claimed the lives of 58 country music fans after shots rang out from Mandalay Bay Hotel. Country music stars honored the memory of the victims and those injured during the shooting by wearing different pins on the blue carpet, which had the numbers 851, 58 and 1.

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild explained the meaning behind the pin in a photo on her Instagram.