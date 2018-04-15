ACM Awards 2018: What The 851, 58, 1 Pins Mean

Country music's biggest names gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 53rd annual ACM Awards, but the event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, definitely had a somber tone.

Las Vegas was also the location of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in October 2017, which claimed the lives of 58 country music fans after shots rang out from Mandalay Bay Hotel. Country music stars honored the memory of the victims and those injured during the shooting by wearing different pins on the blue carpet, which had the numbers 851, 58 and 1. 

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild explained the meaning behind the pin in a photo on her Instagram. 

Tonight I’m gonna wear these pins for the 851 injured, the 58 lost and the 1 life we can save in the future if we’re willing to start a conversation about things that need to be done for our children, our families and our fans. It is with absolute respect for our fans, their personal beliefs and their own stories that I don’t claim to have the answers or an agenda. I just know we must discuss ways to protect our freedoms and rights but also our sons and daughters. Is anything more important than them? We need a revolution of hearts and minds to see change. Our children need us. We owe those loyal fans that came to a festival in Las Vegas to listen to their favorite music but instead lived through and died over a senseless act. Many still healing from injuries, many still hurting over things they witnessed. It’s for them that I have hope in my heart that it can happen. We’ve prayed for the survivors, shed tears for the ones we lost but we can do more and we can do better. We can figure this out together. I know we can. Let’s put our fear and pride down and talk about how to protect this beautiful country and beautiful people we love so much. Maybe if we start the conversation we can save a life, and wouldn’t it be worth it? With much love and admiration. Karen #851581 #startaconversation #savealife #vegasstrong #fansfirst

"Tonight I’m gonna wear these pins for the 851 injured, the 58 lost and the 1 life we can save in the future if we’re willing to start a conversation about things that need to be done for our children, our families and our fans," Karen wrote. 

The pins were also spotted on fellow country music stars, Jason Aldean, Scotty McCreery, Thomas Rhett, Michael Ray, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young and many more. 

WATCH: Justin Moore Reflects On The Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting 

