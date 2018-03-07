ACM Awards Will Feature Performances From Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhettt & Bebe Rexha

Get ready — the ACM Awards is going to be one helluva party!

The ACM Awards announced on Wednesday that Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Thomas Rhett will all take the stage for performances. In typical ACM fashion, there will also be a couple fun collaborations. Bebe Rexha will make her debut appearance at the ACMs to perform her hit song "Meant TO Be" with Florida Georgia Line.

It's going to be a big year at the ACMS! The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire, making her 15th time as the host of the hit show. She last co-hosted the ceremony with Blake Shelton in 2012.

And the lineup of nominees is stacked with Chris Stapleton leading the pack with eight nominations.

The 53rd ACM Awards® will broadcast LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.