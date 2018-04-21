Actor Verne Troyer Dead At 49

Verne Troyer, who famously starred as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movies, has died at the age of 49.

The actor passed away on Saturday, April 21, according to a statement posted on his official social media accounts.

The statement read, "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."