Actress Patricia Clarkson Revealed That Justin Timberlake Is Well-Endowed On 'WWHL' & Left Andy Cohen Stunned

"Who had your biggest chance of being your friend with benefits on the set of ‘Friends with Benefits’?" Andy asked. Innocent enough, right? Well, her answer left Andy stunned!

"Hands down Justin Timberlake. Cause if we want to talk about big," she replied.

After blurting out Justin’s huge secret, Patricia immediately apologized. "Sorry, Justin. Oh god."

"Is Justin endowed well?" Andy pressed.

"Well, I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shooting a scene where he couldn't put anything on," Patricia explained. "He is a gorgeous man."

Bravo to Andy, because he wouldn’t stop inquiring until he got a forthright answer from the actress!

"He’s gifted below the waist?” he asked again. "Oh, yes," Patricia replied.