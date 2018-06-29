Actress Patricia Clarkson Revealed That Justin Timberlake Is Well-Endowed On 'WWHL' & Left Andy Cohen Stunned

Patricia Clarkson just got extremely candid about working with Justin Timberlake!
On Thursday night's "Watch What Happens Live," the 58-year-old spilled some serious details about what JT is packing "below the waist" – and it wasn't even for "Plead the Fifth!"
Patricia played a game of "How Big Was It?" where she was asked a series of size-related questions. The cheeky segment took a turn when Andy asked about the 2011 film "Friends With Benefits" starring Mila Kunis and the "Cry Me A River" singer.
"Who had your biggest chance of being your friend with benefits on the set of ‘Friends with Benefits’?" Andy asked. Innocent enough, right? Well, her answer left Andy stunned!
"Hands down Justin Timberlake. Cause if we want to talk about big," she replied.
After blurting out Justin’s huge secret, Patricia immediately apologized. "Sorry, Justin. Oh god."
"Is Justin endowed well?" Andy pressed.
"Well, I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shooting a scene where he couldn't put anything on," Patricia explained. "He is a gorgeous man."
Bravo to Andy, because he wouldn’t stop inquiring until he got a forthright answer from the actress!
"He’s gifted below the waist?” he asked again. "Oh, yes," Patricia replied.
Andy couldn't help but celebrate getting the exclusive tea on how Justin really brought "Sexy Back!"
"We’ve been doing this show for nine years, that’s maybe the best scoop ever," the 50-year-old host praised.
The "WWHL" theme song doesn’t lie – Andy does have the 411!