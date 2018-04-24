Ada Vox Becomes First Drag Queen To Make Top 10 On 'American Idol'

Ada Vox made "American Idol" history on Monday!
The 24-year-old contestant became the first drag queen to make it to the top 10 on the hit singing show after the judge's pulled a surprise move to vote her through!
Ada put down an emotional performance of "And I Tell You I’m Not Going" by Jennifer Hudson, but sadly America didn't vote to send her on from the Top 14 to the Top 10.
Ada Vox wows with her performance in order to advance to the "American Idol" Top 10. (Credit: ABC)
But after the crowd started chanting and cheering, "Ada, Ada," judge Katy Perry lead the judges in making the decision to push Ada through onto the Top 10.
The crowd went wild for the move! Check it out in the video below!