Adam Lambert Fanboys Over Kelly Clarkson, Hails Her As 'THE American Idol'

(Getty Images)
Adam Lambert is bowing down to the original "American Idol"!
Kelly Clarkson was as charming as ever during her hosting stint for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, but it was her powerful performance that blew everyone away.
The 36-year-old owned the stage with her soulful new single "Whole Lotta Woman" – causing Adam to completely fanboy over Kelly's performance.
"Yes. Reconfirmed. Kelly Clarkson is THE American Idol. Your vocals are on another level," the Queen frontman tweeted.
Kelly showed some love right back to her fellow "Idol" alum. "Sir, coming from you that is quite the compliment," she replied.
Despite his runner-up finish on Season 8 of "American Idol," Adam has gone on to become one of the show's biggest success stories. The Grammy-nominated singer is reportedly worth over $16 million after scoring a No. 1 album and touring the world with legendary rock band Queen.