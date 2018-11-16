Adam Levine Addresses Super Bowl Performance Rumors

Can we expect Adam Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 to perform at this year's Super Bowl? Sugar, yes please!
The 39-year-old rocker opened up about the potential gig on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, Nov 16.
"What the hell are you talking about," he joked when Ellen asked the burning question about whether he'd be joining this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"It's a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It's a rumor," he said.
The "Sugar" singer continued to provide vague and superfluous answers as Ellen continued to pry.
"It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event. There's going to be a band performing or an artist of some kind at halftime," he harped.
However, Adam's seemingly cavalier attitude may have given us all the answers we need!
"Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is going to crush it," he teased. "Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about."
We think we know exactly who he is talking about, but the "Payphone" hitmaker expressed that if it were him he would be very excited.
"If it were me I'd be excited, I'd be nervous. You know it's like a billion gagillion people, bazillion. Is that a real number? He asked. "But if it were me…I’d be excited."
Needless to say, most of the "billion gagillion" people are looking forward to Adam's kind of-maybe Super Bowl performance!