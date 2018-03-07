Adam Levine & Daughter Dusty Rose Are An Adorable Pair In Sweet New Photo: 'You & Me Baby'

Daddy's girl! Adam Levine couldn't be more proud to have his older daughter by his side.

The Maroon 5 frontman shared an adorable Instagram photo of him and 1-year-old Dusty Rose taking a stroll together on Wednesday. He and his little one are pictured hand-in-hand in the sunny shot, with Dusty sporting a "Levine" jersey and leopard-print hat.

"You and me baby…" Adam captioned the snap.