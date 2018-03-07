Adam Levine & Daughter Dusty Rose Are An Adorable Pair In Sweet New Photo: 'You & Me Baby'

Daddy's girl! Adam Levine couldn't be more proud to have his older daughter by his side.
The Maroon 5 frontman shared an adorable Instagram photo of him and 1-year-old Dusty Rose taking a stroll together on Wednesday. He and his little one are pictured hand-in-hand in the sunny shot, with Dusty sporting a "Levine" jersey and leopard-print hat.
"You and me baby…" Adam captioned the snap.
Dusty sure is growing up fast, and now has a baby sister to look after. Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed another daughter, Gio Grace, on Feb. 15.
The gorgeous couple has kept their newborn mostly out of the spotlight, save for one sweet Instagram pic of Gio's feet which Behati shared just days after giving birth.
"She's got her dad's toes," Behati joked in her caption.
Gio could end up following in Dusty's footsteps by becoming a big sister herself one day. Behati told Access last year that she "definitely" wants "a lot of kids," and that watching Adam embrace fatherhood has been a precious gift.
"He is incredible. He blows me away every time," she gushed of seeing Adam dote on Dusty.
-- Erin Biglow