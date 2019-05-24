Adam Levine Reflects On 16 Seasons Of ‘Life Shaping Experience’ On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine says “it’s time to move on” from coaching duties on “The Voice.”

The Maroon 5 frontman dropped a lengthy farewell on his Instagram shortly after Carson Daly announced on the “Today” show that Adam would not be returning for Season 17 of the singing competition. Adam posted a Rolling Stone cover from 2012 showing the show’s original four coaches — himself, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening,'” the singer wrote. “It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life.”

Adam went on to give individual thanks to host Carson Daly, crew, and newer coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. “Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know,” he wrote. “Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

Adam had an extra-special farewell for his onscreen frenemy, Blake, calling him his “brother for life.” “And, BLAKE F***N’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life,” he wrote.

It was revealed on “Today” on Friday that past “Voice” coach (and girlfriend to Blake) Gwen Stefani would be taking Adam’s place in the red chair in Season 17. Gwen previously served as coach in seasons seven, nine and 12.

Blake and Kelly both revealed on Twitter that they had just learned the news of Adam’s exit. Blake wrote, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Kelly tweeted, “Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

Levine concluded his farewell post by thanking fans of “The Voice” and his late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

“And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️

Adam”

“The Voice” returns to NBC in Fall 2019 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

