Adam Levine Shows Off Nasty Eye Infection: See The Big Ouch!

Adam Levine isn't having the best Fourth of July of all time!

The Maroon 5 frontman showed off what looks like a pretty bad eye infection, likely a stye. In a photo posted to his Instagram on July 3, Adam showed off his very inflamed right eye. He captioned the picture, "Check out how sexy my eye looks!!! Weeeee!!!!!"

Check out how sexy my eye looks!!! Weeeee!!!!!

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Clearly the dad of two knows how to take these things in stride. Besides, it's hardly the worst TMI confession we've seen from a celebrity. Remember when Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres she got anal worms from her kids? 

Check it out in the video below!

