Adam Rippon Bares His Famous Buns For ESPN's Body Issue

Adam Rippon just bared his famous buns for ESPN's Body Issue. The Olympian stripped down for the mag's cover – showing off his fiercely fit bod and putting an end to those butt pad rumors for good!
"Getting to shoot @espn’s Body Issue was amazing, but being one of their covers is so awesome, unreal, and honestly WTFFFF!!!," He tweeted.
While Adam's ripped body helped earn him the "Dancing with the Stars" mirror ball trophy, the ice skater revealed he was nervous to be photographed in the nude.
"The ESPN Body Issue comes out on Monday and I’ve never been so nervous and excited to see my own butt," he tweeted on June 22.
During the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Adam set social media ablaze with his gold medal-worthy rear after fans questioned if his buns were real, or if he wore pads to enhance his assets. He hilariously set the record straight on Twitter.
"There’s been a lot questions to whether I compete with butt pads on and I’d like to set the record straight and let it be known that no, it’s just my real butt. Thank you for your interest, comments, and concern. Love you," he wrote.
Though the tweet should have been enough to leave the butt pad rumors behind him, Adam joined Access Live ahead of the Winter Games to debunk them once more.
"It is all natural, yes," the figure skater told Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. "One time someone said, 'Oh you skated so well but were the butt pads necessary?' And I was like, hmm, alright, I'll let it slide. And then someone tried to defend me and they were like, 'Well, they’re probably there for safety!' and I was like oh boy. We need to clarify something."
From his tush to his triple lutz – America's love for Adam is golden.