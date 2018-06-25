Adam Rippon Bares His Famous Buns For ESPN's Body Issue

"It is all natural, yes," the figure skater told Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. "One time someone said, 'Oh you skated so well but were the butt pads necessary?' And I was like, hmm, alright, I'll let it slide. And then someone tried to defend me and they were like, 'Well, they’re probably there for safety!' and I was like oh boy. We need to clarify something."

From his tush to his triple lutz – America's love for Adam is golden.