Adam Rippon Reveals How He Met His Boyfriend And Why He Calls Him JP

Adam Rippon is no longer looking for love!

The 2018 Olympic medalist had many fans trying to set him up after the Games in Pyeongchang, but he's no longer in need of those services because he's happily in a relationship with a guy with a very complicated first name.

"We actually met on Tinder! He goes back and forth between Finland and LA and we met while I was in Finland," Adam told Access at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

"I asked him why he brought all this baggage," Adam joked when Access asked about his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala's difficult to pronounce name.

"You can just call him JP. You say it You-See-Peck-Ahh," Adam continued. "That's a whole lot of letters, so JP is pretty easy. He's in Finland right now."

The duo first announced their relationship when Adam posted an Instagram from a hike they took in Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles in early April.