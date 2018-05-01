Adam Rippon Says It Was Nice To See Tonya Harding Have A Moment On 'DWTS'

Adam Rippon is definitely a little bit Team Tonya!

The Olympic figure skater opened up to Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover about his big debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday and said he felt like embattled figure skater Tonya Harding was really having an emotional night.

"I had never met Tonya before, but I saw ‘I, Tonya’ and loved the movie. Last night she was super emotional and performed really well with Sasha yesterday - so it was nice to see somebody have a moment," Adam dished.

The 28-year-old figure skating phenom also said he thinks the rest of the skating community really wants to move on from the 1994 incident that made international headlines. "I think everybody was genuinely happy for her," Adam said. "How could you not be happy for a woman who gets spun on her butt?"

He also had a major moment on "DWTS" with the judges heaping praise on his sexy performance with pro partner, Jenna Johnson. Adam also had positive things to say about his good friend Mirai's opening number with her sexy salsa.

