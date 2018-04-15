Adele Dances To Beyoncé's Epic 2018 Coachella Performance

Adele is a huge fan of Beyoncé!
The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her wild dance moves as she watched Beyoncé's epic 2018 Coachella set.
In the first video, Adele bops around while holding a trumpet.
"Mood 1 #Beychella," the caption reads.
The second video shows Adele shaking her booty.
"Mood 2 #Beychella," she wrote.
And in the third video, Adele is shown whipping her hair around.
"Mood 3 #Beychella," she wrote.
Adele is definitely a member of the BeyHive!
-- Stephanie Swaim