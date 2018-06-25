Adele & J.K. Rowling Support Taylor Swift's London 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Stop

Taylor Swift is "Rolling in the Deep" with her celeb friends!
The 28-year-old superstar took over London's Wembley Stadium over the weekend with two sold-out dates of her "reputation Stadium Tour." Not only did tens of thousands of die-hard fans show up to support Taylor, but some very famous Brits came out as well.
On Monday, Taylor shared some sweet Polaroid selfies with Adele and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling to her Instagram.
"I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they've written and the worlds they've created through their art.. so stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK ❤. Always," she captioned the pic.
The post marks the first time Taylor and Adele have shared a glimpse into their friendship, despite dominating the music charts together for years. The "Hello" singer previously hailed Taylor as a comrade against music streaming during their 2015 boycott when they fought for artists to be fairly compensated.
"I love her -- how powerful she is," Adele gushed to TIME. "We'll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren't successful."
Queens supporting queens!