Adele & J.K. Rowling Support Taylor Swift's London 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Stop

Taylor Swift is "Rolling in the Deep" with her celeb friends!

The 28-year-old superstar took over London's Wembley Stadium over the weekend with two sold-out dates of her "reputation Stadium Tour." Not only did tens of thousands of die-hard fans show up to support Taylor, but some very famous Brits came out as well.

On Monday, Taylor shared some sweet Polaroid selfies with Adele and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling to her Instagram.