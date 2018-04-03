Adele Marries Best Friends Alan Carr & Paul Drayton – See The Pic!

Adele personally sent her love to these two lovers.
The 29-year-old singer confirmed that she married two of her closest friends – comedian Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton – in an intimate ceremony this past January.
She shared a stunning photo from the wedding to her Instagram on Tuesday, standing in front of a wall of white roses while wearing her white clergy robe.
"Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up," she captioned the pic.
Adele has been close to the UK TV personality for years. Alan recently gushed over his friendship with the singer on "The One Show."
"We told her we were getting married she said, 'Can I please plan the whole day for you?' … So she organized everything. She’s the kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever," he revealed.
As if getting ordained wasn't enough, Adele also gave the couple a special performance for their big day.
"We go in there and there's a grand piano with a man playing 'Ordinary People' and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. She's a one off. As we all know, she's just the best."