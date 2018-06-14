Adele Sings 'Lean On Me' With Survivors and Family Members of Grenfell Fire Tragedy

Adele lent her voice and her heart to the families of Grenfell fire victims and survivors of the tragedy one year after the devastating fire that claimed the lives of 72 people.



Adele was joined by several other big name celebrities. Stormzy and Marcus Mumford also stood with thousands of people gathered at the block in west London on Thursday to pay their respects to those lost in the fires. Adele and Stormzy were also spotted singing "Lean On Me" with people gathered at the block.

In a video posted on Twitter, Adele and Stormzy both looked overcome with emotion as they paid tribute.