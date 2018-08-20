'AHS: Apocalypse': Ryan Murphy Shares First Cast Pic

The ladies of "American Horror Story: Coven" reuniting is giving us chills – in a good way.
Ryan Murphy, executive producer of the "AHS" series, shared this snap on Instagram over the weekend.
"The Return. Cordelia, Stevie and Misty casting a bewitching spell," he wrote to caption the pic of Sarah Paulson, Stevie Nicks and Lily Rabe.
And on Twitter, he shared this snap, with the caption, "The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS."
The photo features (in front) Sarah, Stevie, Lily and Emma Roberts, and in back, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe and Frances Conroy.
The newest season – "AHS: Apocalypse" -- is set to be a "Murder House"/"Coven" crossover.
"AHS: Apocalypse" premieres Sept. 12 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX.
-- Jolie Lash