Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share New Photo Of Newborn Son Romeo

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are introducing the world to their newest kiddo! 

We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin ????

The couple shared a new photo of their newborn son, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, on Instagram on Monday. In the sweet snap, Hilaria is seen cradling the adorable baby boy as he sleeps. 

"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," she captioned the pic.

Romeo was born last Thursday, May 17. He joins siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months.

I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen...I was too much of a nervous first time mama ????). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy...now it’s time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences...but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I’ll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face...but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body...I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018

Despite giving birth just days ago, Hilaria is already showing off her post-baby bod. The new momma posted a photo in her underwear 24 hours after welcoming baby Romeo.

"I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies," she wrote. "My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self."

Congratulations to the happy family! 

