Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share New Photo Of Newborn Son Romeo

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are introducing the world to their newest kiddo!
The couple shared a new photo of their newborn son, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, on Instagram on Monday. In the sweet snap, Hilaria is seen cradling the adorable baby boy as he sleeps.
"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," she captioned the pic.
Romeo was born last Thursday, May 17. He joins siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months.
Despite giving birth just days ago, Hilaria is already showing off her post-baby bod. The new momma posted a photo in her underwear 24 hours after welcoming baby Romeo.
"I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies," she wrote. "My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self."
Congratulations to the happy family!