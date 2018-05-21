Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share New Photo Of Newborn Son Romeo

The couple shared a new photo of their newborn son, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, on Instagram on Monday. In the sweet snap, Hilaria is seen cradling the adorable baby boy as he sleeps.

"We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," she captioned the pic.

Romeo was born last Thursday, May 17. He joins siblings Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months.