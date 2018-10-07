Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin Bring 3 Of Their Children To Red Carpet Event

It's a family affair!
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday, and they brought some of their little ones along with them to pose on the red carpet.
The parents beamed as the posed with 5-year-old Carmen, 3-year-old Rafael and 2-year-old Leonardo. 4-month-old Romeo wasn't with them, and was likely at home.
(Getty Images)
Alec also shares 22-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex, Kim Basinger.
Alec and Hilaria looked casual-chic, the "30 Rock" alum was rocking a dark shirt and jeans and the yoga instructor was looking fab in an oversized tan sweater and jeans.
Their boys wore long sleeved shirts and pants, and were color-coordinated in various burgundy pieces. Carmen wore a printed black skirt, tights and Adidas sneakers.
Their night out comes after Alec shared a snap of the family enjoying the fall weather, laying out on a blanket in the grass.
"October…" the caption reads.
Hilaria also recently shared a cute selfie with all four of their kids.
"Not the most put together photo, but the mini gang’s all here!," she wrote.
"#Baldwinitos (ps: Carmen was upset because Rafa took a pic with me and she wasn’t in it...demanded we delete it, because only she is the only one “who can be with mommy”," she continued
"Would love to hear about your jealousy tales and how to deal with kid jealousy? Thoughts, stories, questions, advice...let me know!!!)," she concluded. "#wegotthis2018."
Seems like the Baldwins are one big happy family!
-- Stephanie Swaim