Alec Baldwin Says He’s ‘Ready’ To Have Baby No. Five With Hilaria Any Time!

Alec Baldwin is “ready” to be a dad of six!

Alec recently revealed on his buddy Kevin Nealon’s “Hiking with Kevin” YouTube series that his wife, Hilaria, wants to add another baby to their family. “We have four kids. She wants to have another one, we’re having another one,” the actor told Kevin. But Hilaria isn’t expecting . . . yet. “Is it in the oven,” Kevin asked. “No, no, no. Not that I know of,” Alec replied.

The “30 Rock” star confirmed to Access at his “Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin” that he’s onboard to have another child with Hilaria’s plan. However, the couple currently hasn’t planned when they want to have another baby, but Alec is game to try as soon as possible. “My wife I, we never think about that,” Alec said. “We are always– she’ll just get the urge and say ‘I’m ready.’ And you know, I’m ready! I’m standing there going, ‘OK, I’m ready!'”

Alec and Hilaria already have four children together, daughter Carmen, 6, sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 15 months. Alec also shares 23-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex Kim Basinger.

After the news broke, Hilaria took to social media to clarify that she wasn’t pregnant. “Why didn’t anyone tell me I’m having a fifth child right now???” she quipped in her Instagram Story.

WATCH: Alec Baldwin Confirms Plans For Fifth Child With Wife Hilaria: ‘We’re Having Another One’

As for Alec, he’s thinking about the impact of another mouth to feed. When Kevin Nealon asked what he’d want more of, Alec replied, “Money!” The 61-year-old joked, “So I can leave it to my wife when I’m dead, because I’m not going to be around for much longer, let’s face it. And I need to leave my wife a huge pile, a gigantic pile.