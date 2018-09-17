Alec Baldwin Says Justin Bieber and His Niece Hailey Baldwin Are Definitely Married

Alec Baldwin just let a big cat out of the bag — his niece Hailey Baldwin and her fiancé Justin Bieber are already married.

Alec dropped the wedding news on the gold carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards to Access and revealed that his 21-year-old niece already said "I do" with Justin Bieber.

"They just went off and got married," Alec told Access.

The news comes after Hailey took to Instagram on Friday to proclaim that she and Justin had not exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse. But it sounds like her famous uncle is telling a different story. Plus, fans of the couple will recall that she deleted her tweet shortly after sharing it.

Alec and his wife Hilaria also dished on what makes a good marriage in Hollywood and revealed their advice for the newlyweds.