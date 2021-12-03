Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Has Given Him ‘Reason To Live’ After ‘Rust’ Shooting Interview

Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his love for wife Hilaria following his emotional primetime interview.

The 63-year-old actor shared a photo of himself holding his son in front of a body of water and penned an honest post sharing his appreciation for his family.

“No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin,” Alec wrote on Instagram. “These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live.”

“Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else,” he wrote. “I owe that to you.”

The couple share six children together, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and 9-month-old Lucia. He’s also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

On Thursday night Alec sat down for his first interview about the accidental fatal “Rust” shooting, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and Director Joel Souza injured.

In the exclusive interview with ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, he shared what it was like the moment the prop gun went off on set, claiming he didn’t fire it.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said. Adding, “I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “So, you never pulled the trigger?”

“No, no, no, no, no,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”The mystery also surrounds how a live bullet ended up in the gun to begin with.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Alec said in the hour-long special. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

He continued, “I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know. But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again.”