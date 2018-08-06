Alessandra Ambrosio Flashes Bikini Body Playing With Her Kids On The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio is one hot mama!
The 37-year-old mama flashed her A-list abs in a yellow bikini and jean shorts as she twirled around her son Noah. The mother-son duo were all smiles during their fun hangout sessio
This is just the latest snap from Alessandra of her rocking bikini body. All summer lows she's been showing off her fabulous figure during her travels from her home base in Los Angeles to spots like Atlantic City, New Jersey.
In this stunning snap the former Victoria's Secret model showed off her stunning physique in a bikini in a spot overlooking the Atlantic City pier.
Check out more of summer's hottest Hollywood bods.