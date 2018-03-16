Alessandra Ambrosio Reportedly Splits From Longtime Love Jamie Mazur After 10 Years

Alessandra Ambrosio has split from her fiancé of 10 years, Jamie Mazur, UsWeekly reports.
The duo, who got engaged in 2008, share two children, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5. The Victoria's Secret model has not commented on the split, but she has not posted a photo of her longtime love on her Instagram since December. Her last post was a photo from Christmas where their family was posed together and she captioned it, "Merry Xmas from Brazil (but i look like I’m in Hawaii)."
While Alessandra hasn't been spotted out publicly with Jamie in months, she has been busy. Earlier this year she celebrated Carnaval with her model besties in Rio De Janeiro, taken her kids on a vacation to the Bahamas, and most recently went on a girls trip to Tulum.
For his part, Jamie has also been traveling, and was most recently spotted in Antelope Canyon with friends. The last photo he shared on social media of his wife was also from Christmas.
Access has reached out to Alessandra's representatives for comment.