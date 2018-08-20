Alex Rodriguez Adorably Stans Jennifer Lopez & Snaps Pics Of Her At The 2018 MTV VMAS

Alex Rodriguez adorably snapped pictures of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez clearly has a No. 1 fan — her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
The "El Anillo" singer couldn't stop smiling as she was escorted to the 2018 MTV VMAs at New York City's Radio City Music Hall by her boyfriend of more than a year, Alex. The pair held hands and shared several laughs on the red carpet, but it was one move that made ARod the ultimate stan.
The former MLB standout played paparazzi for his leading lady, adorably snapping pics of her as she showed off all her best angles.
It was a big night for JLo. The 49-year-old singer hit the stage and sang a slew of her biggest hits from 1999's "Waiting For Tonight" to "Love Don't Cost A Thing." JLo also received the 2018 MTV Video Vanguard Award honoring her incredible career.
Naturally, Alex was there to capture it all on camera. Too cute!