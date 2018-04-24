Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's TIME 100 Honor With Her Family

Jennifer Lopez – one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2018 – celebrated her honor with three influential people in her own life: her mother, her sister and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!
The foursome came to the TIME 100 Gala together, marking A-Rod's first red carpet appearance with the "World of Dance" judge's family. While posing on the carpet, a sharply dressed A-Rod wrapped his arms around both Lopez sisters, while Jennifer looked at ease alongside her mother and baseball veteran beau.
"Shoulder to shoulder with some truly strong women," Alex wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the quartet.
This isn't the first time A-Rod has mingled with Jennifer's sis, journalist Lynda Lopez, and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez; the athlete joined his girlfriend on a family vacation in Miami last Christmas. Jennifer documented the union with a festive Instagram pic of the entire Lopez crew – including her twins, Max and Emme – dressed in holiday pajamas.
A-Rod's own children – 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella – have also gotten in some bonding time with Jennifer's family. In January, the singer and the former Yankee treated their kids to courtside seats at a Los Angeles Lakers game, which Alex documented on Instagram.
Last month, Jennifer shared another slice of the blended family's everyday life -- a candid snap of Natasha, Ella, Max and Emme chatting in the backseat of their car on the way to school.
"Morning school run... #happykidshappyfamily," the star wrote.
