Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's TIME 100 Honor With Her Family

Jennifer Lopez – one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2018 – celebrated her honor with three influential people in her own life: her mother, her sister and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!

The foursome came to the TIME 100 Gala together, marking A-Rod's first red carpet appearance with the "World of Dance" judge's family. While posing on the carpet, a sharply dressed A-Rod wrapped his arms around both Lopez sisters, while Jennifer looked at ease alongside her mother and baseball veteran beau.

"Shoulder to shoulder with some truly strong women," Alex wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the quartet.