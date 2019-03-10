Alex Rodriguez Has More Romantic Surprises For His Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

This has been a romance-packed weekend for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez!

On Saturday night, the former MLB star surprised his new fiancée with an adorable display of rose petals that he captured on his Instagram Story.

The 43-year-old spelled out, “I Love You” in red rose petals on the bottom of he and J-Lo’s bed.

The “On The Floor” singer, 49, made a quick cameo as she followed a trail of roses into the bedroom.

The couple made their engagement announcement on Saturday when they both posted a photo of Jennifer wearing a massive new rock on her left ring finger.

J-Lo captioned the photo with eight heart emojis, but Alex made it clear with the caption, “She said yes.”

The pair were vacationing at Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas when Alex popped the question.

A source told PEOPLE that Alex kept his plan to propose under wraps.

“Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing,” the source said. “It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it.”

Now, can we talk wedding plans?!