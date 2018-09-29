Alex Rodriguez Just Recapped His Best Summer Ever With A Bunch OF JLo Pics

Alex Rodriguez is missing summer — and it's pretty darn easy to see why.

The MLB standout just recapped his incredible summer with Jennifer Lopez by posting a ton of pics of their dreamy summer getaways. From hanging on a yacht off the coast of Italy to exploring the kissing rock near Capri to sweet photos of their kiddos getting in on all the fun, it's safe to say that Alex is really feeling his life with Jennifer in it.

He captioned the Instagram gallery, "#tbt missing summer. 🇮🇹 . . . What do you miss most about summer?"

Check out all the photos Alex posted below — and get ready to feel like your love story needs to be a lot like this one!