Alex Rodriguez Spends Time With His Daughters For Memorial Day Weekend After Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying some R&R with his girls following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The former MLB player shared a sweet snap on a boat with his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Wishing you all a happy and healthy #MemorialDayWeekend,” she wrote alongside the series of photos.

The 45-year-old also penned a heartfelt tribute in honor of Memorial Day, writing, “Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We are forever indebted and grateful. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay.”

ARod seems to be spending a lot of quality time with his daughters following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

In May, he shared a photo of himself with Ella and Natasha enjoying dinner together. The trio were sitting in front of a massive spread including shrimp kebabs, asparagus, salad and more.

“Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate,” he captioned the post along with two heart emojis.

Alex and JLo announced their decision to part ways after a two-year engagement in early April.

The couple issued a joint statement to Access Hollywood at the time that read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”



Just hours before he and JLo confirmed their split, Alex took a bittersweet trip down memory lane, sharing tender memories from their relationship on his Instagram story and tagging Jennifer in the posts.

The dad of two showed a framed photo of their names written inside a heart in the sand and cute shots of him and Jen posing with their blended family.

Prior to their split, Jennifer and Alex postponed their wedding not once, but twice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Back in December, the superstar told Access Hollywood that despite the change of plans she and ARod knew it was the right thing to do and they were still in no rush to tie the knot.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!