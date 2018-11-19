Alex Rodriguez's Christmas Gift For Jennifer Lopez Is Too Sweet To Handle: 'It Has To Be Creative, It Has To Be Heartfelt'

Alex Rodriguez doesn't focus on the fancy stuff when it comes to buying a Christmas gift for his ladylove, Jennifer Lopez! Instead, he revealed to Access that his perfect gift for her will have something to do with their favorite things — the memories they make together and their family.



"It has to be something creative. I can't just go out and buy something expensive. For Jennifer, something that is handwritten or maybe is a photo — I don't want to give any secrets away for this holiday. It's something that is heartfelt. It is something that resembles a memory that we've had together that involves our children or involves our home. Ultimately, that's what it is all about," he shared with Access.

Alex says he and Jennifer have been busy creating special memories for their children over the past couple holidays together too! In fact, one of their favorite things to do is to have their children donate their time and their gifts to kids in need during the holiday season.

"The older I get, the more grateful get. It think holiday season is really about giving back. One of the things that we mandate for our kids, all four of them, is to go into the Boys and Girls Club, go into the inner city — whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas — and they have to give back. One Christmas we made it where they only got one gift and all the gifts that were supposed to go to them, they donated to people who couldn't really afford it. I think it's really important for our children… to bring them some awareness about how important it is to give," he revealed.

And Alex will definitely be giving back this season — he revealed that he's partnered with Old Navy and Boys & Girls Clubs for a special campaign this holiday season. For every $1 Cozy Sock purchased from Old Navy on Black Friday, Old Navy is donating up to $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The charity project hits close to home for the former MLB standout, who spent much of his childhood at the Boys & Girls Club because his mother was working several jobs to try and support their family.