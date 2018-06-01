Alexandra Daddario Shuts Down Those Zac Efron Dating Rumors

Alexandra Daddario is officially putting an end to the "Bae-watch."
The 32-year-old actress has been rumored to be dating her "Baywatch" co-star Zac Efron since the movie's premiere last summer, as the two have spent a lot of time together both on and off-set. Zac continued to fuel romance rumors by leaving flirty comments on Alexandra's Instagram pics – even asking her out on a "doggie date" last April.
Despite their red-hot chemistry, Alexandra insists that there's nothing beyond a friendship with "The Greatest Showman" star.
"We're very good friends," she told People on Thursday. "Zac and I've worked together, and we're very good friends."
This isn't the first time Alexandra has downplayed her relationship with the 30-year-old heartthrob. She previously opened up to Access at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards about fan speculation that they could be an item.
"I understand why people think that," she revealed. "We're very good friends and we play love interests in the movie. I think we have good chemistry, which is why we were cast in the movie."
When pressed if she could ever see herself officially dating Zac, she coyly replied, "I don't know. I can't say!"