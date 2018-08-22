Alexandra Daddario Talks Dating In Her 30s: 'I Know What I Want More'

Alexandra Daddario attends the Runway To Red Carpet, hosted by Council of Fashion Designers of America, Variety and WWD at Chateau Marmont on February 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
At 32, Alexandra Daddario is more confident than ever about what she wants.
In a Tuesday interview with Access, the "When We First Met" actress admitted that she's currently "in a positive place" when it comes to both her romantic and professional life.
"People told me that my thirties would be the best time of my life, and I think ... it's kind of true," she said. "You know, you go through your twenties and you work really hard, and you sort of get to a place in your early thirties where you know yourself better. You know what you want romantically. You've made mistakes. You've learned what you don't want and what you do want."
"[It's the] same thing with work and family and all of that," she added. "I think that I'm in a place where I know myself better. I know what I want more, and I know what I stand for."
It appears that Alexandra's road of self-discovery has lead her to new love. After shutting down rumors of a relationship with "Baywatch" co-star Zac Efron earlier this summer, the actress was recently photographed sharing a kiss in Malibu with Ari Melber, host of MSNBC's "The Beat."
Alexandra and Ari also dined with comedian Richard Lewis on August 4 in celebration of the 24th anniversary of his sobriety - an outing the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star documented on Twitter.
While Alex kept coy about the nature of her relationship with the journalist, she did dish on the "really cool lunch" they shared with Richard.
"Richard Lewis is iconic and amazing," she gushed. "I'm a huge fan of 'Curb.' … He and Ari know each other, and I definitely wouldn't have met him unless it was for Ari."
August has been a busy month for Alexandra, who's currently gearing up to shoot "Can You Keep a Secret?" - a film adaption of a Sophie Kinsella novel – in New York this fall. She's also partnered with Autotrader for the launch of Dogtrader.com, a new dog adoption website created with Adopt-a-Pet.com in celebration of National Dog Day on Aug. 26.
The partnership was a perfect match for the star, who has been a big pet adoption advocate since welcoming her own pup, Levon, into her life six years ago.
"I think it's amazing, because we need to get more dogs out of shelters and into loving homes, and this makes it easy," she said.