Alexandra Daddario Talks Dating In Her 30s: 'I Know What I Want More'

At 32, Alexandra Daddario is more confident than ever about what she wants.

In a Tuesday interview with Access, the "When We First Met" actress admitted that she's currently "in a positive place" when it comes to both her romantic and professional life.

"People told me that my thirties would be the best time of my life, and I think ... it's kind of true," she said. "You know, you go through your twenties and you work really hard, and you sort of get to a place in your early thirties where you know yourself better. You know what you want romantically. You've made mistakes. You've learned what you don't want and what you do want."

"[It's the] same thing with work and family and all of that," she added. "I think that I'm in a place where I know myself better. I know what I want more, and I know what I stand for."

