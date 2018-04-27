Alexis Bledel Says 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3' May Be Coming!

We may get to see Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget back together again!

Alexis Bledel stopped by "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and revealed a third "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movie could be in the works. (Spoiler -- she told Access they're trying to make it happen too!)

"We just pitched a third movie," Alexis told the late-night host. "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."

Fans were definitely feeling it too! The crowd at Fallon erupted in applause.

