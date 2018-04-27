Alexis Bledel Says 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 3' May Be Coming!

‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ (Warner Bros.)
We may get to see Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget back together again!
Alexis Bledel stopped by "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and revealed a third "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movie could be in the works. (Spoiler -- she told Access they're trying to make it happen too!)
"We just pitched a third movie," Alexis told the late-night host. "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."
Fans were definitely feeling it too! The crowd at Fallon erupted in applause.
"I really hopes so," Alexis, who plays Lena, said. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."
Alexis also opened up to Access about the possibility of a "Sisterhood" reunion at the premiere of her TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" last week. "We would love it. We're always trying to make it happen. Hopefully it will happen."
"Sisterhood of the Traveling" first hit screens in 2005 and developed a cult following with fans falling in love with the four teenagers played by Alexis, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera. Many young girls related to their coming of age story. The second flick dropped in 2008.
So it seems about time for a third one — don't you agree!?