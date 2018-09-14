Alexis Ohanian Blasts Australian Cartoon For 'Racist' Interpretation Of His Wife Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian applauds during the Ladies' Singles final match between Serena Williams of The United States and Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Alexis Ohanian has his wife Serena Williams' back!
Alexis blasted the editor of Australian newspaper The Herald Sun after they printed a cartoon of his wife on the front page of their newspaper where she's jumping on a broken racket during her dispute with a chair umpire during the US Open final. The caricature had a phrase written on it that read, "Vetoed. Large hair and too angry." The newspaper also featured other caricatures of other famous people and was headlined "Satire Free Zone, Welcome To The PC World."
Alexis backed the claims of "racism" and took to Twitter to sound off on what he thought of both the cartoon and the editor who has defended the cartoon artist.
"I am truly perplexed to learn this editor of the Australian newspaper behind the blatantly racist & misogynistic cartoon of my wife is a “Male Champion of Change” 🤔 Is this supposed to be satire, too? @malechampions @LizBroderick," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
According to the AP, the newspaper has defended the cartoonist Mark Knight's depiction of Williams and is asserting that the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.
