Alexis Ohanian Writes An Emotional Tribute To His Wife Serena Williams After Wimbledon Loss: 'She'll Win Many More Trophies'

Winner Angelique Kerber of Germany and runner-up Serena Williams of The United States pose with the trophies after the Ladies' Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Alexis Ohanian is behind his wife Serena Williams 100 percent!
Following Serena's loss at the Wimbledon Final this weekend, Alexis took a moment to honor the incredible hurdles that Serena conquered this past year before she even made it to the finals.
The 36-year-old tennis star gave birth to their daughter Alexis and later revealed that she had life-threatening complications following childbirth.
"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Alexis wrote in his tribute, referencing that frightening time."We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."
"Congratulations, @angie.kerber," Alexis continued. "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."
Serena lost to Kerber and she admitted in an emotional speech following her match that she really wanted to win Wimbledon again, but it just wasn't in the cards.
"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far," Serena shared as she fought back tears. "It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”
And she made sure to give a big shout-out to all the other working moms!
"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried."
Spoken like a true champion!
