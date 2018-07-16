Alexis Ohanian Writes An Emotional Tribute To His Wife Serena Williams After Wimbledon Loss: 'She'll Win Many More Trophies'

Alexis Ohanian is behind his wife Serena Williams 100 percent!

Following Serena's loss at the Wimbledon Final this weekend, Alexis took a moment to honor the incredible hurdles that Serena conquered this past year before she even made it to the finals.

The 36-year-old tennis star gave birth to their daughter Alexis and later revealed that she had life-threatening complications following childbirth.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Alexis wrote in his tribute, referencing that frightening time."We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."