Is 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Getting A Sequel? Here's What We Know

If you haven’t gotten your fix of teen heartthrob Peter Kavinsky, we have got news for you!
A sequel to "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" just might be a thing – a thing that is already under way.
The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that the second chapter of "TATBILB" is "one of the first movies being discussed" by Paramount Pictures and Netflix.
We left off with Laura Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) love story ending with a "happily ever after" feel, but it is unknown what could be in store for these two in a potential sequel. Perhaps, the final recipient of the Laura Jean's letters shows up!
Back in August, Director Susan Johnson alluded to the fact that the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren is likely to stir the pot between our favorite teen protagonists.
"Relationships are hard to navigate and they'll find themselves in one," she told ET.
"We're so invested in Peter and Laura Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard, but also something everybody can relate to," she explained. "The next shiny face comes in and you're like, 'Oh shoot, this guy's really nice too. What do I do?'"
While at the Vulture Festival on Saturday, Lana seemed to think that the entire cast and the writer of the book series, Jenny Han, are on board!
"The whole cast would love to do it, " she said.
Who wouldn’t want to see more Laura Jean-Peter Kavinsky unbeatable cuteness?!