Fox’s live show of the award-winning musical “RENT” was a total hit – despite a few minor road blocks!

Although the entire production was intended to air live on Sunday, Jan. 27, the cast and crew had to call an audible after star Brennin Hunt broke his ankle during Saturday’s dress rehearsal.

So, they decided to air the footage from Saturday, Jan. 26!

Regardless of the last-minute change, “RENT Live” was no less impressive! Here are our favorite moments from the show:

Tinashe Performs A Powerful Rendition Of “Out Tonight”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum absolutely crushed the difficult vocals and intense dance moves during her performance of “Out Tonight.”

Vanessa Hudgens Definitely Proved Herself During Her Performance of “Over The Moon”

Baby V was shooting for the stars with this one – and we think she definitely hit the mark! Powerhouse singer Idina Menzel is a tough act to follow, but we think Vanessa proved herself worthy of the role!

The cast concert rendition of “Over The Moon” recorded tonight. #RENT pic.twitter.com/vDPy5nOQji — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

Brennin Hunt Makes An Impressive Comeback

The show must go on! And Brennin Hunt certainly put on an amazing performance despite his injury. He later showed up in a wheelchair!

The Epic Reunion for “Seasons of Love”

The moment we were all waiting for didn’t disappoint – and it came with some familiar faces! The original cast of the Broadway production joined the new cast to perform “Seasons of Love.”

It wouldn't be #RENT without a special surprise from some familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/qVvlQDTQCZ — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 28, 2019

One word. Iconic.