Ally Brooke Slays the Stage At Her First Solo Show Following Fifth Harmony Split

Ally Brooke was tearing it up at her first solo show at the 2018 Fusion Festival held at the Otterspool Parade on Sunday in Liverpool, England.
The 25-year-old singer performed her first solo single, "Vamanos" and received rave reviews from fans.
"Omgggg I'm seeing all of your reactions, tends, EVERYTHING wow I'm overwhelmed!!!" Ally wrote.
"I literally feel like I'm on a cloud I'm floating I'm so happy!!! Thank you so much everyone," she continued with gratitude.
Other musical guests at the event included Shawn Mendes and The Vamps.
This marks the first time Ally took the stage since her girl group Fifth Harmony split up, and also comes on the heels of her signing a solo deal with Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records.
The singer took to Twitter on Aug. 28 to react to the deal.
"Story time friends... I had a dream since I was 12 years old to be signed to a label," she wrote next to a photo of herself.
"My parents brought me from San Antonio to LA at that tender age, simply because they believed in me. We didn't have much, but we sure had a dream. We took every meeting, every session, every opportunity imaginable, and worked our behinds off for YEARS. Laughing, crying, sacrificing, hoping, wishing, and praying," she continued.
"Fast forward to today – look!!! After this photo was taken, I let it all sink in, thought of that 12 year old me, and started to tear up," she added.
"God is so so so great friends. Keep believing and keep working. Now this is where it all begins! I can't wait for y'all to hear everything I'm working on!!!!!," she concluded.
Atlantic records also confirmed the exciting news on Aug. 29, per Billboard.