Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein, Tiffany Thomas Lopez & 140 Victims Of Larry Nassar Bring ESPY Awards To Their Feet: 'We Survive Together'

"Speaking up and speaking out is not easy. Telling our stories of abuse over and over and over again, in graphic detail, is not easy," she said. "We’re sacrificing privacy and being judged and scrutinized, and it is painful, but it is time."

Raisman also spoke out about how their story has impacted others.

"The ripple effect of our actions, or inactions, can be enormous, spanning generations. Perhaps the greatest tragedy of this nightmare is that it could have been avoided,” Raisman said. "Whether you act or do nothing, you are shaping the world that we live in. Impacting others. All we needed was one adult to have the integrity stand between us and Larry Nassar."

Lopez, a softball player, said more people need to become more comfortable with uncomfortable topics like sexual abuse.

"There are a lot of conversations in our society that we tiptoe around as if they’re something to avoid." she said. "Sexual abuse claims victims come in every race, showing no discrimination."

"Tonight," Lopez added, "we stand here and it feels like we’re finally winning."



