Alyson Stoner Drops Trippy New Music Video For 'Who Do You Love' – Watch!

The Disney Channel alum soars with the empowering track that encourages listeners to embrace their freedom and forge their own path in life – something Alyson knows a lot about.

After publicly opening up about her sexual identity in a powerful essay on Teen Vogue detailing how she fell in love with a woman for the first time last April, Alyson reclaimed her artistic vision with the self-penned single "When It's Right." The song signified a new era for the former "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star, as she instantly became a beacon for LGBTQIA+ youths.