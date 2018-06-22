Alyson Stoner Drops Trippy New Music Video For 'Who Do You Love' – Watch!

(Getty Images)
Alyson Stoner dropped the trippy new music video for her self-love anthem "Who Do You Love" on Friday and she's taking fans into a whole new dimension.
The Disney Channel alum soars with the empowering track that encourages listeners to embrace their freedom and forge their own path in life – something Alyson knows a lot about.
After publicly opening up about her sexual identity in a powerful essay on Teen Vogue detailing how she fell in love with a woman for the first time last April, Alyson reclaimed her artistic vision with the self-penned single "When It's Right." The song signified a new era for the former "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star, as she instantly became a beacon for LGBTQIA+ youths.
For her insanely catchy follow-up single, "Who Do You Love," the 24-year-old collaborated with Angel Lopez and Fede Vindver of team Timbaland. "Who Do You Love" marks the first time she worked with the producing team since famously dancing in Missy Elliot’s 2002 smash hit "Work It."
The video uses anaglyph technology, with red and blue channels layers on top of each other to tell three different stories. With help from a pair of red and blue-lensed 3D glasses, fans can get the full effect at once.
Alyson delivers hypnotic choreography in the visual, which adds to the track's feeling of freedom.
"It was so evident that there’s not only this passion for music, but a response from old and new fans to pursue it," Alyson previously told Access. "If you're honest about your art, it will be felt."