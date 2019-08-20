Alyssa Milano Recalls ‘Devastating’ Decision To Get 2 Abortions In 1993

Alyssa Milano isn’t holding back about her “devastating” decision to end back-to-back pregnancies more than 25 years ago.

The actress and activist revealed on her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast that she got two abortions months apart in 1993, when she was in her early twenties. Milano said she was “in love for the first time” and on birth control in both cases, and had a complete awareness that she hadn’t yet built her ideal foundation for parenthood.

“I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother, and so I chose to have an abortion,” Milano recalled, emphasizing her autonomy in the situation. “I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

The 46-year-old explained that a culmination of factors led to her realizing she “wasn’t ready to be a parent,” from suffering occasional “crippling anxiety” to being on acne medication that can potentially lead to birth defects. In addition, a desire to focus on her professional options after eight seasons on “Who’s the Boss?” was something she took into consideration.

“I had a career and a future and potential,” she said.

Milano also acknowledged how the experience ignited an inner debate between her religious upbringing and the ideology she was beginning to form as a young adult.

“I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith,” she said. “A faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed.”

Her recent confession follows a series of restrictive abortion laws across the country that inspired other celebrities, including Minka Kelly, Busy Philipps and Jameela Jamil, to share their own stories about facing unexpected pregnancy in their youth. Milano herself has long been outspoken about reproductive rights and responded to the controversial legislation with a proposal for women to instigate a “sex strike.”

Decades after opting not to start a family, the “Project Runway All Stars” judge now shares 7-year-old son Milo and daughter Elizabeth, 4, with husband Dave Bugliari and said that following a different path would have made the life she cherishes today virtually impossible.

“I would not have my children – my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them,” she said. “I would not have my career. I would not have the ability or platform I use to fight against oppression with all my heart.”

— Erin Biglow