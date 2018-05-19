Amal Clooney Wows In Yellow At The Royal Wedding

US actor George Clooney (CL) and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney (CR) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Amal Clooney knows how to make a fashion statement!
The English barrister looked positively sunny at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wearing a bright marigold frock and matching fascinator with a birdcage veil. She arrived arm in arm with husband George Clooney, who wore a gray suit and striped tie for the royal occasion.
While George and Meghan are both actors, it's Amal that's friendly with the bride, PEOPLE reports.
"Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while," a source told the mag, adding that the two sparked a friendship when the former "Suits" star moved to the United Kingdom.
