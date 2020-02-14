Amanda Bynes Announces Engagement On Valentine’s Day

Amanda Bynes is engaged to be married! The “What A Girl Wants” actress announced that she’s engaged in a sweet Valentine’s Day post where she flashed a stunning emerald cut diamond.

“Engaged to [the] love of my life,” Amanda captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring on her ring finger, placed next to what is presumably her fiance’s hand. In the snap, he’s wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

It’s not clear who the identity of her fiancé might be. Amanda has largely laid low over the past couple years, resurfacing only to tell her fans about her latest projects, which included pursuing her fashion degree. Last year she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise [FIDM] and moved into a sober living facility where she was focused on her heath.

It was first reported in September that Amanda was living in the sober living facility, and putting her fashion degree on hold. In April of last year, her legal counsel at the time confirmed to Access Hollywood that she “wasn’t feeling like herself” and decided to seek treatment.

Most recently, in December Amanda debuted a new face tattoo, which was an outline of a heart on her cheek.

In 2018, Amanda opened up to Paper Magazine about her history of abusing drugs and the low points in her life, saying at the time, “it was a dark sad world for me.”