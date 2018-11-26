Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Trying Cocaine & Her Infamous Twitter Retirement Announcement

Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight and the actress-turned-fashion student is opening up.

In Paper magazine's third Break the Internet special, the star addressed a host of topics, including her past drug use, and how she famously announced her retirement from acting on Twitter. Bynes, 32, said she decided to say goodbye to acting publicly in 2010 after watching herself on the big screen in "Easy A."

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me."