Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Trying Cocaine & Her Infamous Twitter Retirement Announcement

Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight and the actress-turned-fashion student is opening up.
In Paper magazine's third Break the Internet special, the star addressed a host of topics, including her past drug use, and how she famously announced her retirement from acting on Twitter. Bynes, 32, said she decided to say goodbye to acting publicly in 2010 after watching herself on the big screen in "Easy A."
"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me."
Amanda Bynes on the cover of Paper magazine's third Break the Internet (Paper)
Sometime after watching the film (which she starred in with Emma Stone and "Gossip Girl's" Penn Badgley), Amanda posted the tweet.
"If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy!" she added.
In the Paper piece, Amanda, who says she has been sober for "almost four years now," also talked about her past drug use, revealing she started smoking marijuana when she was 16 years old and eventually tried harder drugs.
"Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy," she told Paper. "[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice."
Amanda also told the mag, "I definitely abused Adderall."
The now-sober star credits her parents for "really helping" her "get back on track."
Amanda is currently finishing up her Associate's of Art degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and will pursue her Bachelor's degree in 2019.
She also has plans to get back into acting, "with excitement and hope for the best," which she said is inspired by her early days in the business.
