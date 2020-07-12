Amanda Kloots Holds Memorial For ‘Angel’ Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero. In a post on Instagram Sunday morning, the fitness instructor revealed that she held a “small memorial” on Saturday, which was attended by “close family and friends.”

Nick passed away on July 5 after a 95-day battle with the coronavirus. “I said, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory,’” Amanda wrote. “He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

Amanda also revealed a song that has taken on new meaning since her husband’s death: ‘I’m Here’ from “The Color Purple.”

“As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it,” she expressed.

“But, I know Nick is up above routing [sic] for me, believing in me and hoping for me. He wants me to LIVE this new life and he wants me to be the best version of myself for our son. I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” Amanda wrote. “So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.’”

While Amanda opened up about her fears for the future, she also affirmed her faith in God and Nick’s spirit to lead the way, writing, “This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on. No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”

— by Katcy Stephan