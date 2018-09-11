Amanda Stanton Apologizes Following Domestic Violence Arrest: I'm 'Embarrassed & Ashamed'

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Amanda Stanton is "embarrassed and ashamed" following her Monday morning arrest on a domestic violence charge.
Stanton's representative, Steve Honig, told Access in a statement that the reality star was taken into custody after giving her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, "what she thought was a playful shove" in front of hotel security at Las Vegas' Encore hotel and casino.
"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," the statement read. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."
"That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Access that officers responded to a call from Encore at approximately 3:15 AM after a physical altercation allegedly took place between Stanton and Jacobs. Police said they had "probable cause" to arrest the 28-year-old on one charge of battery domestic violence.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Stanton appeared to have been released. The mother of two posed for an Instagram Stories selfie with Jacobs, seemingly taken during their flight home from Las Vegas.
Instagram / @amanda_stantonn
Stanton and Jacobs traveled to Sin City to celebrate a friend's bachelorette party, which was also attended by fellow "Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell.
Hours before the arrest, Stanton posted a poolside photo alongside Lauren and the bride-to-be in celebration of her pal's upcoming nuptials.
"All 3 of us have had Bachelorette parties but only one of us is actually getting married…" she joked in her caption.