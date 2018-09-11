Amanda Stanton Apologizes Following Domestic Violence Arrest: I'm 'Embarrassed & Ashamed'

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Amanda Stanton is "embarrassed and ashamed" following her Monday morning arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Stanton's representative, Steve Honig, told Access in a statement that the reality star was taken into custody after giving her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, "what she thought was a playful shove" in front of hotel security at Las Vegas' Encore hotel and casino.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," the statement read. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."

"That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."



