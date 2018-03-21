Amber Rose Claps Back At Trolls Throwing Shade At Her Son Over His Love For Taylor Swift

Amber Rose is one proud mama bear — and she's not going to let trolls talk trash about her kiddo.

On Wednesday, the model shared a video of her son Sebastian getting a surprise package from Taylor Swift. In the package, T. Swift had gifted the 5-year-old with tickets to her concert. The tiny tot was completely overcome by the sweet gesture and was beyond excited to see his idol in action on stage.

But shortly after Amber posted the video of her son's excitement, trolls started sharing harsh commentary about how her son must be a homosexual because he likes Taylor Swift.

Amber clapped back at the comments in her Instagram Story.

WARNING: Foul language ahead in the screenshots from her Instagram Story

"Shout out to all the super masculine men and ignorant dumb a** women that will call a 5-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves and this is is all why our society is so f**ked up," Amber wrote.

"Liking a certain type of music will not make you "pick" your sexuality you dumb f**ks. P.S. my son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he's smart as f*k and creative as f**k like his parents, "she continued.