Amber Rose Dresses As The Devil In A Skimpy Bodysuit At The 2018 MTV VMAs

Amber Rose attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
Amber Rose showed off her devilish side at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The 34-year-old model hit the red carpet rocking a devil-themed latex bodysuit, which she teamed with a matching mask, over-the-knee boots and a red whip. The bodysuit left little to the imagination and also featured a cone-style breast plate.
Amber was definitely the talk of the red carpet with the wild look— and got plenty of head turns!