Amber Rose Shows Support For Khloé Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Despite their previous feud, Amber Rose is showing her support for Khloé Kardashian.

The 34-year-old model and actress took to social media to send Khloé some love after reports surfaced that her boyfriend and the father of her soon-to-be-born child, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her.

"I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you," Amber wrote on her Instagram Story. "No one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby."