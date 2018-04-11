Amber Rose Shows Support For Khloé Kardashian Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

(Getty Images)
Despite their previous feud, Amber Rose is showing her support for Khloé Kardashian.
The 34-year-old model and actress took to social media to send Khloé some love after reports surfaced that her boyfriend and the father of her soon-to-be-born child, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her.
"I know we've had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you," Amber wrote on her Instagram Story. "No one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby."
There was once bad blood between Amber and Khloé In February 2015, the two engaged in a social media spat over Kylie Jenner – who was then dating Blac Chyna's ex, Tyga.
"Kylie's a baby. She needs to go to bed at 7 o'clock and relax. It's ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself," she told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "That's how I feel. For sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17."
Protective sister Khloé responded to Amber's comments by blasting her on Twitter.
"Please don't worry about my sister who has a career & her s**t together at ONLY 17," she wrote
Now, it looks like Amber is willing to move on and support Khloé during this emotional time.